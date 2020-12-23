PM to Release Aid Of 18,000 Crore On 25 Dec To 9 Crore Farmers

The Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has written a letter on behalf of the government addressing the farmers, and this letter will be distributed by BJP leaders on 25 December, which is also the birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The letter states that farmers’ land was not in danger, and the laws were made for crops and not farmers.

The farm law protest has been escalating in the capital city for a month now, and has taken the life of over 30 farmers from Haryana and Delhi. The farmers have met with the central administration for five rounds of talks, all of which have been inconclusive. Protesting farmers are rallying for the complete revocation of the laws introduced by the BJP government.

To address the protests, the Centre has announced they will conduct 700 meetings and over 100 press conferences, reported NDTV.