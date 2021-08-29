In 80th Episode of Mann ki Baat, PM Modi Pays Tribute to Major Dhyan Chand

PM Modi then went on to speak about the youth of the nation and said that they want to do something new and on a large scale.

"Ask any youngster what he or she wants to do and a common answer will be – a start up," he added, saying that India’s youth is giving emphasis to quality.

The prime minister also said that the need of the hour is to give importance to skill development.

In his address, PM Modi emphasised a need to keep the momentum on the nation's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and praised Indore and Mumbai for their efforts in this regard.

"MP's Indore continues to be number one in 'Swachhata' rankings for last many years. Now, the people of Indore have resolved to make their city a 'Water Plus City'. In our country, cleanliness will improve with the number of 'Water Plus' cities," he said.