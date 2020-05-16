Former president of Congress party, Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, 16 May, addressed a press conference with representatives of electronic regional media. Speaking about the situation in the country, Gandhi said that ‘a package of loans’ was unwarranted, and that the government should be providing immediate money into the pockets of farmers and labourers instead.He stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should reconsider the economic package provided and that he should think about direct cash transfer, 200 days working days of MNREGA and money to farmers.Claiming that the money is not being given to the people because of a fear of decline in ratings which would be a result of a deficit, Gandhi further said that India’s ratings are made by the people of the country such as farmers, labourers, small and big businesses who need money.“Now is the time think about India, not others,” he said.COVID-19 Fight Can’t Be an Excuse to Exploit Workers: Rahul GandhiGandhi also said that the government needs to give a boost to both demand and supply which have been hit by the coronavirus crisis and that for demand to grow, people need to have money.Gandhi added that in Congress-ruled states, money is being given directly to the poor. “An economic storm is on its way, and we have to tackle it. As leader of Opposition, I am trying to pressurise the government into giving money to the poor," he said.However, he said that this is not the time to prove anyone wrong, but to solve the problem of migrant labourers and extend help to them. He also pointed out that it is also the job of the Opposition to work together and in case of lack of cohesion between states, resolve the same.Speaking about the lockdown, he said that India has to open it wisely and that it is not an event but a process. "We will face a lot of losses if the lockdown is lifted mindlessly," Gandhi said. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.