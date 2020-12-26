PM Modi Praises BJP Performance in J&K; Launches Health Scheme
PM Modi said that J&K won Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of ‘gram swaraj’.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, 26 December, praised the performance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recently concluded DDC elections in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, where it emerged as the single-largest party.
Addressing the launch event of the Ayushaman Bharat PM-JAY SEHAT scheme for the residents of J&K, PM Modi said that J&K won Mahatma Gandhi's vision of 'gram swaraj'.
“The people of J&K have voted for strengthening democracy in Jammu and Kashmir. People from all walks of life came out and voted for development in DDC elections,” PM Modi said, as quoted by ANI.
“There was a time, we were a part of the Jammu and Kashmir government but we broke the alliance. Our issue was that panchayat elections should be held and people be given their due rights to choose their representatives,” he further said.
Speaking of the alliance with the Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP, he said that the BJP parted ways with the former only to be able to give people their rights.
“There was a time when we were a part of the Jammu and Kashmir government but we broke the alliance. Our issue was that the panchayat elections should be held and the people be given their due rights to choose their representatives,” he said.
Ahead of the prime minister’s address, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and J&K Lt Governor spoke about the measures taken by the Centre for J&K during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Nearly 229 government hospitals and 35 private hospitals have been listed under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana. Under this scheme, people of J&K will be able to avail free medical facilities up to Rs 5 lakh,” Shah said, as quoted by ANI.
Shah further said that PM Modi wishes to see speedy development in J&K and improvement in the standard of living of people.
“He presses that democracy should reach the grassroots levels and wishes peace and security for people of the state,” he said.
He said that J&K is ready for COVID-19 vaccination.
(With inputs from ANI.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.