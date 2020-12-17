PM Modi Played Key Role in Toppling Kamal Nath Govt: Vijayvargiya 

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) national General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday, 16 December, raked controversy for the BJP government by claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi played an "important role" in the fall of the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh in March.

While addressing a Kisan Sammelan in Indore, the former MP minister and present BJP national general secretary in-charge of West Bengal said:

“Aap kisi ko batana mat, maine aaj tak kisi ko nahi bataayee, pahli baar is manch se bata raha hoon, ki Kamal Nathji ki sarkar girane mein yadi mahatvpoorna bhumika kisiki thee toh Narendra Modiji ki thee, Dharmendra Pradhanji ki nahi,” NDTV quoted Vijaywargiya as saying.

(Translation: “Don’t tell anyone, I haven’t told this to anyone till now. I am making it public for the first time from this stage. If anyone played an important role in toppling the Kamal Nath government, it was Narendra Modi and not Dharmendra Pradhan.”)