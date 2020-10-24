New Dawn for Guj Farmers: PM Modi Inaugurates Development Projects

He also highlighted that Gujarat was the first state in the country which had brought policies for solar power usage. "When the Patan solar power plant was set up in Gujarat, no one had imagined that India will show the world the mantra of one sun-one world-one grid," he said.

"Today India is among the top countries in the production of solar power. It has reached the fifth spot and is moving forward at a rapid pace," Modi said.

Highlighting the benefits of the Kisan Suryodaya Scheme, the Prime MInister said, "Farmers will get the power from morning till 9 p.m., and they will get three phase electricity."

He also said that the Gujarat government will lay 3,500 km of new circuit lines in next few years in the state. "And I have been informed that 1,000 villages, most of which are in tribal areas will be benefitted in the coming days," Modi said.

The recently completed ropeway on Mount Girnar near Junagadh city of Saurashtra region covers a distance of 2.13 kilometres from the foot to the peak where the temple of Maa Amba is situated.