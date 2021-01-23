PM Modi Distributes Land Certificates in Assam; Hails Development
After nearing its five-year tenure, the BJP is fighting to retain the state on the back of development.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Assam’s Sivasagar district on Saturday, 23 January, and distributed land allotment certificates to over one lakh indigenous people in the state.
Addressing the people, Modi highlighted the development work undertaken during the tenure of sitting Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and said that the government in the state has worked to help people get the documentation of their land.
He congratulated the people for handling the COVID-19 pandemic and encouraged them to get vaccinated.
“The way the Assam government handled COVID-9 is praise worthy. I am confident that Assam will take forward the vaccination drive now. I appeal to all to get vaccinated,” Modi said at the public meeting.
“Assam has seen unprecedented developmental work in the last few years. Nearly 1.75 crore Jan Dhan accounts have been opened for the poor, that helped us in providing assistance during COVID.”PM Narendra Modi in Assam
Modi also added that the development of Assam and Northeast is integral to Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India). He further said that the road to self-reliant Assam is through confidence of Assamese people.
Highlighting the efforts of Centre and the state government, Modi added that the “double engine” government is working to supply water to all households in the state.
PM Modi is scheduled to visit Kolkata to inaugurate a museum dedicated to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on the occasion of his 125th birth anniversary. He is also scheduled to address an event in the state capital later on Saturday.
