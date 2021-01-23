PM Modi Distributes Land Certificates in Assam; Hails Development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Assam’s Sivasagar district on Saturday, 23 January, and distributed land allotment certificates to over one lakh indigenous people in the state.

Addressing the people, Modi highlighted the development work undertaken during the tenure of sitting Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and said that the government in the state has worked to help people get the documentation of their land.

He congratulated the people for handling the COVID-19 pandemic and encouraged them to get vaccinated.

“The way the Assam government handled COVID-9 is praise worthy. I am confident that Assam will take forward the vaccination drive now. I appeal to all to get vaccinated,” Modi said at the public meeting.