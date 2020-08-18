IB Chief Tasked to Get Naga Peace Talks Back on Track by PM Modi

Intelligence Bureau Director Arvind Kumar has been directed by the Prime Minister’s Office to resolve the deadlock in the Naga peace talks, NDTV reported citing sources.

The PMO is reportedly “disturbed” over the developments of the last several months, which have seen a breakdown of relations between Nagaland Governor RN Ravi (who is also the Centre’s interlocutor) and Naga groups like the NSC-IM, and hence handed the reins to the IB.

In addition to the Director, IB Special Director Akshay Kumar Mishra has also been tasked with playing a role, according to the report.

The NSCN-IM, which is the largest Naga group part of the talks process, released a statement on the evening of Sunday, 16 August, in which they stated that Ravi had “created an imbroglio in the talks process”.

The statement goes on to explain that the issue has arisen because Ravi has sought to limit the talks to the state of Nagaland only, while the Naga groups want it to cover political issues for all Nagas in all Naga areas outside the state as well. “This is not only a mockery of the Framework Agreement, co-authored by him while representing the Prime Minister of India, but an insult to Nagas as a whole,” it adds.