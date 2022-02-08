Cong Committed Injustice Against Kishore Kumar & Lata Mangeshkar's Brother: Modi

PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday, 8 February, referenced late singers Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar in his reply to the Motion of Thanks on the president's address in the Rajya Sabha, claiming that the Congress had treated both with injustice.

"Kishore Kumar did not bow to Indira Gandhi during Emergency and he was banned from singing on radio," PM Modi claimed, adding that it is known how "freedom of expression is curbed when people don't agree to one family".

The prime minister also claimed that the Congress had committed injustice against Lata Mangeshkar's brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar and allegedly fired him from All India Radio for making a presentation on the poetry of Veer Savarkar.