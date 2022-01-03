PM Kisan 10th Installment Released: How To Check Status Online
Learn how to check PM Kisan's 10th installment online as well as other financial benefits promised to farmers.
The tenth installment of the financial benefit under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), was released on 1 January 2022 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The tenth installment of PM-KISAN scheme involves transferring an amount of over Rs 20,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmer families.
According to an announcement made by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), this money transfer is in conjunction with PM Modi's continued commitment and vision to empower grassroots farmers in India.
Under this scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is provided to eligible farmer families, payable in three equal four monthly installments of Rs 2,000.
In addition, the funds are transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.
So far, a total of Rs 1.6 lakh crore has been transferred to different farmer families.
Please check the following steps now to check the PM Kisan tenth installment status:
PM Kisan 2022: How to Check Tenth Installment Status
Visit the official website of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi at pmkisan.gov.in
Click on the 'Beneficiary Status' tab present on the home page
Select one of the options given: Aadhaar number, account number, or mobile number, in order to log in
After choosing the selected option, click on 'Check Data'
Your PM Kisan status shall be displayed on your screen
Check it and download it if required
Readers must note that they can download the PM Kisan Mobile Application app from the official website of PM Kisan or from the Google Play store/App Store, to keep a check on their balance with ease too.
Additionally, during the programme that will be held through video conference regarding the same, PM Modi is touted to make a statement that the government will release an equity grant of more than Rs 14 crore to about 351 farmer producer organizations (FPOs). This will thus benefit over 1.24 lakh farmers.
In the conference, he is also expected to interact with FPOs as well as deliver a speech.
