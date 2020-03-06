‘Perasiriyar’ K Anbazhagan, DMK Gen Secy for 43 Years Passes Away

DMK General secretary K Anbazhagan, aged 97, passed away on Saturday, 7 March, after struggling with ill health for over a year. Perasiriyar Anbazhagan as he was respectfully called, held the post of General Secretary in the DMK for nine consecutive terms and was elected as a member of the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly in nine elections.

He was born as Ramaiah in Kattoor near Thiruvarur in Tanjore district(now Thiruvarur District)on 19 December, 1922 and secured an MA (Tamil) degree from Annamalai University.

He was a friend and advisor to late DMK chief M Karunanidhi and an architect of the DMK’s path in Tamil Nadu. Anbazhagan’s passion for the self-respect movement and eloquence on stage had made him a close confidante of DMK founder CN Annadurai.