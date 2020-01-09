PDP Expels Eight Leaders Who Met Foreign Envoys’ Delegation in J&K

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday, 9 January, expelled eight party leaders for going "against the will of the people" by engaging in parleys with the government.

"PDP expels leaders for going against the will of the people," the party said in a press release posted on its official Twitter handle.

The leaders who have been expelled are Dilawar Mir, Rafi Ahmad Mir, Zaffar Iqbal, Abdul Majeed Padroo, Raja Manzoor Khan, Javaid Hussain Baig, Qamar Hussain and Abdul Rahim Rather, all former MLAs.