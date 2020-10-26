Actor Payal Ghosh Joins Ramdas Athawale-led Republican Party
Payal Ghosh had recently accused Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap of rape.
Actor Payal Ghosh on Monday, 26 October, joined Union minister Ramdas Athawale-led Republican Party of India (A) in Mumbai, reported news agency ANI. She has been appointed as the vice president of the party’s women’s wing.
Ghosh had recently accused Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap of rape, a charge denied by the latter. She claimed in an interview that the filmmaker had told her Richa Chadha, Mahie Gill and Huma Qureshi are 'just a call away' when it came to giving him sexual favours – allegations denied by all three women and the director.
She met Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari, demanding action against the filmmaker and was accompanied by her now party chief Athawale.
The Mumbai Police had booked Kashyap under Sections 376 (I) (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
In her police complaint, she claimed that Kashyap raped her at a place on Yari Road in Versova in 2013.
