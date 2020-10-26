Actor Payal Ghosh Joins Ramdas Athawale-led Republican Party

Actor Payal Ghosh on Monday, 26 October, joined Union minister Ramdas Athawale-led Republican Party of India (A) in Mumbai, reported news agency ANI. She has been appointed as the vice president of the party’s women’s wing.

Ghosh had recently accused Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap of rape, a charge denied by the latter. She claimed in an interview that the filmmaker had told her Richa Chadha, Mahie Gill and Huma Qureshi are 'just a call away' when it came to giving him sexual favours – allegations denied by all three women and the director.

She met Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari, demanding action against the filmmaker and was accompanied by her now party chief Athawale.