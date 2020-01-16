Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Forms Alliance With BJP in Andhra Pradesh

In a major announcement, actor-politician Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party (JSP) has decided to ally with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Andhra Pradesh, to "protect the interests of the state and its people."

The announcement came after a 'crucial meeting' in Vijayawada on Thursday, 16 January, in the wake of the prevailing unrest in Andhra Pradesh's Amaravati region, over the YSRCP government's proposal for three capitals.

Speaking to reporters, Pawan Kalyan said, "BJP and JSP will work together to come to power in 2024 in Andhra Pradesh. We will work for the people of the state together."