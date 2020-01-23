Pavan Varma Replies To Snub: I Respect Nitish But JDU Is Confused

Janata Dal (United) National General Secretary Pavan K Varma, in an open letter to Bihar Chief Minister and JDU Chief Nitish Kumar on Thursday, 23 January, questioned the party’s alliance with the BJP in the upcoming Delhi elections.

Responding to the open letter, Kumar expressed surprise over Varma’s statement and said ‘He can join any party he likes’.

Pavan Varma, in an exclusive interview to The Quint on Thursday, said: