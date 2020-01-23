Pavan Varma Replies To Snub: I Respect Nitish But JDU Is Confused
Janata Dal (United) National General Secretary Pavan K Varma, in an open letter to Bihar Chief Minister and JDU Chief Nitish Kumar on Thursday, 23 January, questioned the party’s alliance with the BJP in the upcoming Delhi elections.
Responding to the open letter, Kumar expressed surprise over Varma’s statement and said ‘He can join any party he likes’.
Pavan Varma, in an exclusive interview to The Quint on Thursday, said:
“I have raised with Mr Nitish Kumar and with my party, certain fundamental issues, which I believe are important not only for the party but the party’s interface with the nation... I’m seeking a reply to those issues because I believe the JDU needs ideological clarity, including with regard to its interface and association with its principal alliance partner – the BJP. This is important especially in the context of the nationwide protests against the CAA-NPR-NRC.”
“I don’t believe there is an organised sense in which the JDU is deliberately speaking in ‘two voices’. Prashant Kishor has taken a particular stand as far as the CAA-NRC is concerned. So have I... There are voices within the party with different shades of opinion. In a democratic party, you must accept there will be differences of perception... These differences must be listened to, and at some point, by the leader of the party, in this case, Nitish Kumar, be synthesised, so as to present an ideological clarity – which is what I am seeking.”
