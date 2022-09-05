Patra Chawl Case: Sanjay Raut's Judicial Custody Extended Till 19 September

A special court in Mumbai on Monday extended Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's judicial custody by another 14 days in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the redevelopment of a Mumbai 'chawl'.

Raut, 60, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on 1 August under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl (row tenement) in suburban Goregaon.

He was produced before special PMLA judge MG Deshpande at the end of his judicial remand on Monday, 5 September.