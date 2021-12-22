Parliament Winter Session Report Card: 10 Bills Passed Amid Low Productivity

The tumultuous winter session of the Parliament came to a premature close on Wednesday, 22 December, as both houses were adjourned sine die, a days ahead of the schedule.

The parliamentary proceedings, which had commenced on 29 November, were marred by heated squabbles, frequent disruptions, and recurrent adjournments, pulling down the productivity of the houses.

Amid these disturbances, how productive was the Parliament in the winter session? What debates were held? What bills were introduced? How many bills were passed?

Here's a lowdown.