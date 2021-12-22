Winter Session: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha Adjourned Sine Die, Day Ahead of Schedule

The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were on Wednesday, 22 December, adjourned sine day, a day ahead of schedule.

The adjournment comes after Bahujan Samaj Party MP Danish Ali, who was present during the Lok Sabha proceedings earlier this week, notified that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

The Winter Session of Parliament, which started on 29 November and was marked by the passing of the highly anticipated Farm Laws Repeal Bill, was scheduled to end on 23 December.