Watch Parliament LIVE: Modi, Manmohan to Address MPs at Central Hall

Parliament Special Session 2023 LIVE Updates: After the last sessions were conducted in the old Parliament building on Monday, the sittings of the remainder of the Special Session will be conducted in the new Parliament building from Tuesday,19 September.
Scores of MPs gathered in the Parliament premises on Tuesday for a photo shoot. The Lok Sabha is scheduled to convene at 1:15 pm.
Though there is no official confirmation yet, reports suggest that the Centre will table the Women's Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha today that provides 33% reservation to women in bith Parliament and state Assemblies.
The cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening is reported to have to have cleared a draft Bill for the same.
New building of Parliament to be hereon designated as the Parliament House of India, a Gazette notification issued on Tuesday said.
MPs on Monday shared memories and spoke hearteningly as last sessions were conduted in the old Parliament building.
PM Modi on Monday said that Modi the special session would witness "historic decisions."
There will be three photo shoots taking place on Tuesday - one with all MPs, second with only Rajya Sabha Members, and the third with only Lok Sabha members.
PM Modi Arrives for Event to Commemorate Parliament Legacy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Central Hall of the Parliament for an event to commemorate Parliament's legacy.
Modi, Manmohan to Address Patliament Event
The event to commemorate the legacy of the Parliament building will be addressed by PM Narendra Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Lok Sabha LoP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge, Rajya Sabha Leader Piyush Goyal, Menka Gandhi, Shibu Soren, and former PM Manmohan Singh.
Gandhi and Singh will address the event for being the longest serving members of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha respectively.
BJP MP Narhari Amin Faints During Group Photo
BJP MP Narhari Amin fainted during the group photo session of Parliamentarians. He later recovered and is a part of the photo session.
'Should Have Bee Brought Long Ago': Priyanka Chaturvedi on Women's Reservation Bill
On the Women's Reservation Bill, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said that it should have been brought long ago.
"It was in the BJP's manifesto in 2014, but this is taking place after 9.5 years. I hope that this will empower women in the right way. I expect that the Bill will be passed as early as possible," she said.