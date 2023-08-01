ADVERTISEMENT
Parliament LIVE: 'Rajya Sabha is Becoming a Subject of Ridicule,' Says Dhankhar

Catch all LIVE updates of the Parliament Monsoon Session here.

Parliament LIVE: 'Rajya Sabha is Becoming a Subject of Ridicule,' Says Dhankhar
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Rajya Sabha chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Tuesday, 1 August, in the backdrop of sloganeering by the Opposition that the House is becoming a subject of "ridicule" by the public. The House was thereafter adjourned till 12:00 pm.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to introduce The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, 1 August.

The Bill is expected to replace the Ordinance on the control of services in the national capital.

The government has been moving bills in Parliament amid ruckus over the discussion on the Manipur issue.

Dhankhar on Monday, 31 July, had permitted a discussion for a "short duration" to be taken up on the situation in Manipur, but the Opposition objected to it and demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence in Parliament.

Snapshot

  • Bills listed in Lok Sabha: Jammu and Kashmir Reogranisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023; Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023; The Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Castes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023; The Constituition (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Tribes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

  • Bills listed in Rajya Sabha:  The Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023; The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023; Mediation Bill, 2021; Multi-State Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2023; Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2023;Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023.

  • The Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

  • The AAP issued a whip for its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House from 31 July to 4 August.

11:30 AM , 01 Aug

Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 12 PM

Rajya Sabha chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar adjourned the House till 12:00 PM amid sloganeering by the Opposition.

11:27 AM , 01 Aug

'We Are Becoming a Subject of Ridicule': Dhankhar

Rajya Sabha chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar said in the backdrop of sloganeering by the Opposition that the House was becoming a subject of "ridicule" by the public.

11:19 AM , 01 Aug

Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 2 PM

Speaker Om Birla adjourned the Lok Sabha till 2:00 PM.

11:18 AM , 01 Aug

'Manipur Discussion Didn't Take Place Despite My Go-Ahead': Jagdeep Dhankhar

Rajya Sabha chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar said that he had permitted a "short duration" discussion on Manipur for 2.5 hours on Monday, but it still did not go ahead due to sloganeering by the Opposition.


Published: 01 Aug 2023, 11:00 AM IST
Read More
