Parliament LIVE: 'Rajya Sabha is Becoming a Subject of Ridicule,' Says Dhankhar

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Rajya Sabha chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Tuesday, 1 August, in the backdrop of sloganeering by the Opposition that the House is becoming a subject of "ridicule" by the public. The House was thereafter adjourned till 12:00 pm.
Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to introduce The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, 1 August.
The Bill is expected to replace the Ordinance on the control of services in the national capital.
The government has been moving bills in Parliament amid ruckus over the discussion on the Manipur issue.
Dhankhar on Monday, 31 July, had permitted a discussion for a "short duration" to be taken up on the situation in Manipur, but the Opposition objected to it and demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence in Parliament.
Bills listed in Lok Sabha: Jammu and Kashmir Reogranisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023; Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023; The Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Castes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023; The Constituition (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Tribes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023.
Bills listed in Rajya Sabha: The Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023; The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023; Mediation Bill, 2021; Multi-State Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2023; Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2023;Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023.
The Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday.
The AAP issued a whip for its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House from 31 July to 4 August.
Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 12 PM
Rajya Sabha chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar adjourned the House till 12:00 PM amid sloganeering by the Opposition.
'We Are Becoming a Subject of Ridicule': Dhankhar
Rajya Sabha chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar said in the backdrop of sloganeering by the Opposition that the House was becoming a subject of "ridicule" by the public.
Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 2 PM
Speaker Om Birla adjourned the Lok Sabha till 2:00 PM.