Monsoon Session LIVE: Delhi Services Bill To Be Tabled in Rajya Sabha

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: The contentious National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 is scheduled to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, 7 August. The Bill had been cleared by the Lok Sabha last week. If passed in the Upper House, the Bill will give the Centre greater control over services and posting of officers in the national capital.
Meanwhile, the Congress has been pushing for the revival of Rahul Gandhi's status as an MP and his return to Parliament, following the stay on his conviction by the Supreme Court in the 'Modi' surname defamation case.
Whether Gandhi will be able to attend the ongoing Monsoon Session depends on how quickly the Lok Sabha Secretariat revives his status as an MP.
Floor leaders of the INDIA grouping will meet at 10 am to chalk out their strategy in both Houses.
Several Opposition MPs moved motions to discuss the unrest in Manipur.
The BJP has issued a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the House from 7-11 August.
No-confidence motion against NDA government will be discussed in Parliament from 8-10 August.
Will Rahul Gandhi Attend the Monsoon Session?
INDIA Floor Leaders To Hold Strategy Meeting
Floor leaders of the INDIA grouping will hold a meeting in the chambers of Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge to discuss their strategy on the floor of both Houses.
Delhi Services Bill To Be Tabled in Rajya Sabha
