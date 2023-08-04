Parliament LIVE: Piyush Goyal Demands Discussion on 'Atrocities' in Rajasthan

ADVERTISEMENT
Catch all LIVE updates of the Parliament Monsoon Session here.

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day on Friday, 4 August, amid ruckus in the House. Leader of the House Piyush Goyal had demanded a discussion on alleged atrocities against women in Rajasthan before the House was adjourned.

Meanwhile, floor leaders of the INDIA grouping held a meeting in the office of Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday to decide on the strategy in both Houses.

The contentious National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was passed in the Lok Sabha on Thursday after a tense debate. If passed in the Rajya Sabha, the Bill will give the Centre greater powers over the control of services and posting of officers in Delhi.

AAP MP Sushil Kumar Rinku was suspended from the Lok Sabha for the remainder of the Monsoon Session for throwing papers at the Chair when the vote on the Delhi services Bill was ongoing.

Snapshot

  • The Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2023 was passed in Lok Sabha.

  • The BJP issued a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the House from 7-11 August.

  • The AAP issued a whip for its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House till 4 August.

  • No-confidence motion against NDA government will be discussed in Parliament from 8-10 August.

12:49 PM , 04 Aug

Lok Sabha Clears IIM (Amendment) Bill

The IIM (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was passed in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

12:36 PM , 04 Aug

Inter-Services Organisations Bill Passed in Lok Sabha

The Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2023 was passed in the Lok Sabha amid sloganeering by the Opposition.

The Bill was tabled by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

12:07 PM , 04 Aug

Rajya Sabha Adjourned for the Day

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day on Friday, 4 August, amid ruckus in the House.

Leader of the House Piyush Goyal demanded a discussion on alleged atrocities against women in Rajasthan before the House was adjourned. On the other hand, the Opposition was adamant on their demand to discuss the unrest in Manipur.

The Rajya Sabha will resume at 11:00 AM on Monday, 7 August.

12:04 PM , 04 Aug

Piyush Goyal Demands Discussion on 'Atrocities' Against Women in Rajasthan

Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal demanded a discussion on alleged atrocities against women in Rajasthan under rule 176.


Published: 04 Aug 2023, 10:16 AM IST
