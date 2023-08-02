Parliament LIVE: Delhi Services Bill To Be Debated; BJD, YSRCP To Support It

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: The contentious Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 is scheduled to be debated in the Lok Sabha for passing on Wednesday, 2 August. If passed in both Houses, the Bill will give the Centre greater control over services and the posting of officers in Delhi.
While the Aam Aadmi Party and other parties of the INDIA grouping have said that they will oppose the Bill, the Biju Janata Dal and YSRCP have pledged support towards its passing.
Both Houses faced disruptions on Tuesday, 1 August, as Opposition MPs raised slogans over the Manipur issue and demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence in Parliament.
Meanwhile, the no-confidence motion against the NDA government will be discussed in Parliament from 8-10 August.
The BJP has issued a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the House on Wednesday.
The AAP issued a whip for its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House till 4 August.
INDIA MPs who recently visited Manipur and the grouping's floor leaders will meet President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday.
Opposition Floor Leaders Meet Underway; Sharad Pawar, Farooq Abdullah in Attendance
A meeting among like-minded Opposition floor leaders is underway at the LoP chamber in the Rajya Sabha to discuss further strategy in Parliament. The NCP's Sharad Pawar and the NC's Farooq Abdullah are present at the meeting.
Is BRS With 'INDIA' Or Against It? KCR Answers
When asked whether the BRS is with the Opposition INDIA grouping or against it, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao told ANI: "We are neither with anyone nor do we want to be with anyone. We aren't alone & we also have friends as well. What is new INDIA? They were in power for 50 years, there was no change."
INDIA MPs Who Visited Manipur To Meet President
INDIA MPs who recently visited Manipur and the grouping's floor leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi, will meet President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday.
"Today we will meet madam President (Droupadi Murmu) at 11.30 AM and will bring to the notice of the President the situation in Manipur and our experiences from the visit to the state," Kharge told ANI.
Delhi Services Bill To Be Debated Today
The contentious Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 is scheduled to be debated in the Lok Sabha for passing on Wednesday, 2 August.
If passed in both Houses, the Bill will give the Centre greater control over services and the posting of officers in Delhi.
