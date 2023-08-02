Parliament LIVE: Delhi Services Bill To Be Debated; BJD, YSRCP To Support It

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: The contentious Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 is scheduled to be debated in the Lok Sabha for passing on Wednesday, 2 August. If passed in both Houses, the Bill will give the Centre greater control over services and the posting of officers in Delhi.

While the Aam Aadmi Party and other parties of the INDIA grouping have said that they will oppose the Bill, the Biju Janata Dal and YSRCP have pledged support towards its passing.

Both Houses faced disruptions on Tuesday, 1 August, as Opposition MPs raised slogans over the Manipur issue and demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence in Parliament.

Meanwhile, the no-confidence motion against the NDA government will be discussed in Parliament from 8-10 August.