Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | 'Manipur Incident is Shameful': PM Modi

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: The Parliament's monsoon session is set to begin on Thursday, 20 July to a stormy start with the Opposition planning to corner the government on Manipur violence, the Delhi ordinance, and the issue of wrestlers vs BJP's Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh among others.
Ahead of the session, PM Modi addressed the media and expressed confidence that "all MPs will allow smooth functioning of the House."
The Centre, meanwhile, plans to target the recent violence during the panchayat elections in West Bengal and the Opposition's 'silence' over it.
In an all-party meeting held on Wednesday, a consensus was reached to hold a discussion over West Bengal and Manipur, though the Opposition has insisted on discussing the Manipur issue only in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reports say.
The government on Wednesday also pushed for an effective and smooth functioning of the House after the previous two sessions this year were marred by disruption and sloganeering.
This will be the first session to be held in the new Parliament building.
The Centre plans to push through 31 Bills in this session, including The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill to replace the ordinance on services in Delhi and The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill.
The Delhi ordinance Bill will face the key test in the Rajya Sabha where the Centre will need support of non-NDA parties to pass it.
Several Opposition leaders have demanded a suo motu statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Manipur violence.
Issues like floods in north India, rail safety following the Odisha triple train collision, price rise, and unemployment are also reported to be on the Opposition's agenda.
'Monsoon Session Important in More Ways than One': PM Modi
Addressing the media ahead of the Parliament session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: "I am sure that MPs will utilise the house to its fullest for making laws that will ensure people's welfare."
"I urge all parties and MPs to utilise this session for people's development. This session is important in more ways than one. The Bills being introduced will benefit the people directly. The Data Protection Bill will boost the confidence of the youth who are leading the society with the digital world and put India on the global digital map," he said.
He also stressed on the importance of the National Research Foundation Bill and the Jan Vishwas Bill.
Several Opposition MPs Issue Notices To Discuss Manipur Issue
Several Opposition MPs moved notices in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to discuss the unrest in Manipur.
While the AAP's Sanjay Singh issued a Suspension of Business notice, the Congress' Gaurav Gogoi and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi moved adjournment motions.
'Break Your Silence, PM': Jairam Ramesh on Manipur Unrest
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh slammed the Centre over the continued unrest in Manipur, saying that the Congress demands answers in Parliament.
"It has been 78 days since Manipur erupted into large-scale ethnic violence. It has been 77 days since the horrific incident of two women being stripped naked and allegedly raped. Even after 63 days of registration of FIR against unknown persons, the culprits are yet to be nabbed," he said.
"Was the Central Government, the Home Minister or the Prime Minister not aware of this? When will the Modi government stop pretending that ALL IS WELL? When will the Chief Minister of Manipur be removed? How many more such incidents have been suppressed? Monsoon session will start from today, INDIA will demand answers. Break the silence Prime Minister," Ramesh added.
Opinion: Monsoon Session Will Be a Cup of Woes for Modi Govt
The Modi government’s cup of woes is full to the brim as the monsoon session of Parliament commences this week amid overcast skies on a variety of issues ranging from Manipur to Maharashtra, floods to food.
There are issues galore.
Unlike any time in the past nine years when Narendra Modi became PM, the opposition looks more united. This is even though the BJP has been helped by parties like the YSRCP and Biju Janata Dal on crucial occasions.
Some parties are seeking an entry to the NDA and they would also be seen with the government in the session.