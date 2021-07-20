Parliament Monsoon Session: Oppn Expected to Corner Govt Over Pegasus Today
The Pegasus row is expected to be brought up in Parliament on Tuesday, 20 July, with the Opposition reportedly planning to question the government over the issue.
Reports said that the Opposition parties will meet to decide their strategy at the Parliament House at 10 am and will discuss the alleged illegal surveillance using Pegasus.
On Monday, newly-appointed IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw brought up the Pegasus spyware controversy in the Lok Sabha, calling it a “highly sensational story” around which “many over-the-top allegations” were made.
Meanwhile, both Houses of the Parliament – the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha – have been adjourned till 11 am on Tuesday, 20 July.
Ahead of the beginning of the session, PM Modi had said there should be meaningful discussions about the pandemic "that has gripped the entire world".
The Monsoon session comes amid reports that Israel-made spyware Pegasus is believed to have been used to snoop on at least 300 Indian phone numbers.
Both the Houses – the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha – will meet daily from 11 am to 6 pm on all days.
The session is likely to conclude on 13 August, with around 19 sittings scheduled during this time.
At least 23 bills have been listed by the Centre to be tabled in the Lok Sabha during the upcoming session.
SKM has planned daily protests with around 200 farmers to be held outside the Parliament during the Monsoon Session.
'Sad That New Ministers Weren't Allowed to be Inroduced': MoS Ajay Bhatt
Expressing disappointment on the ruckus in the Parliament on Monday, Ajay Bhatt, MoS Tourism, urged MPs to let the House run smoothly.
"Sad with what happened yesterday. The newly-appointed ministers could not be introduced because of Opposition ruckus (in Rajya Sabha). This forum is to put forth views in line with the House decorum. I urge all MPs to let the House run smoothly," he told ANI.
'Will Raise Pegasus Issue in Parliament': Congress
Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge said that the Opposition will raise the isssue of Pegasus spyware in the House today.
"We will raise this issue. Nobody is obstructing nation's development, it's them (BJP) who have obstructed it. They have earned lakhs and crores of money by imposing cess, hiking fuel price, wasting money on projects," he said, as quoted by ANI.
BJP Holds All-MP Meeting at Parliament
A BJP all-MP meeting was held on Tuesday at the Parliament, ahead of Day 2 of the Monsoon Session.
Pegasus Row: CPI(M) Floor Leader in RS Gives Suspension of Business Notice
CPI(M) floor leader in Rajya Sabha MP Elamaram Kareem has given a notice under Rule 267 to suspend the business and discuss the alleged spying by the government on opposition party leaders, journalists, judges, and even union ministers using Pegasus spyware.
