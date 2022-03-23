ADVERTISEMENT
Parliament: Protests Erupt in LS, RS Against Hike in LPG, Petrol & Diesel Prices

Catch all the live updates of the Budget Session of the Parliament here.

The Quint
Updated
Politics
3 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Indian Parliament. Representational Image.</p></div>
i

With the second leg of the Budget Session of Parliament underway, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha resumed at 11 am on Wednesday, 23 March.

Protests erupted in both the Houses, with Opposition members sloganeering against the Narendra Modi government and demanding a rollback of the hike in prices of LPG, petrol, and diesel.

Earlier, Congress MPs had registered their protest at the Gandhi statue in Parliament, over the increase in prices of fuel and post-election inflation.

Fuel prices were hiked for the second day in a row on Wednesday, increasing another 80 paise for both petrol and diesel in Delhi.

Snapshot

  • On Tuesday, a ruckus had broken out over the hike in fuel prices, as Opposition parties staged a walkout from Lok Sabha in protest

  • Discussion and voting on the demands for grants under control of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways were held on Tuesday

  • The run of last 12 consecutive full sittings of Rajya Sabha without forced adjournments due to disruptions was interrupted when TMC insisted on admission of their notice on price rise

  • The second leg of the session is scheduled from 14 March to 8 April. Standing committees evaluated budgetary allocations in the recess after the first leg ended on 11 February

1:16 PM , 23 Mar

Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 2 PM

Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm.

12:42 PM , 23 Mar

‘Civil Aviation Industry a Key Element of India’s Economy’: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said in Lok Sabha, "In all other countries in the world, only five percent of the pilots are female. In India over 15 percent of pilots are female. This is another example of women empowerment. There has been alot of changes in Aviation industry in last 20 to 25 years."

He added that earlier only big cities used to have airports, but now that has changed completely, Scindia claimed.

"This is the reason why Civil Aviation industry has become a key element of India's economy. The amount of employment generated in the industry is massive," Scindia said.

12:10 PM , 23 Mar
KEY EVENT

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav & Azam Khan’s Resignation From LS Accepted

The resignation of Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and SP leader Mohammad Azam Khan has been accepted, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Wednesday.

12:06 PM , 23 Mar

LS, RS Resume Functioning at 12 Noon

Both the House resumed their functioning at 12 pm.

Opposition members staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha in protest of the rising fuel prices, while Question Hour began in the Upper House.


