Parliament: Protests Erupt in LS, RS Against Hike in LPG, Petrol & Diesel Prices

With the second leg of the Budget Session of Parliament underway, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha resumed at 11 am on Wednesday, 23 March.

Protests erupted in both the Houses, with Opposition members sloganeering against the Narendra Modi government and demanding a rollback of the hike in prices of LPG, petrol, and diesel.

Earlier, Congress MPs had registered their protest at the Gandhi statue in Parliament, over the increase in prices of fuel and post-election inflation.

Fuel prices were hiked for the second day in a row on Wednesday, increasing another 80 paise for both petrol and diesel in Delhi.