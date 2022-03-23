Parliament: Protests Erupt in LS, RS Against Hike in LPG, Petrol & Diesel Prices
With the second leg of the Budget Session of Parliament underway, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha resumed at 11 am on Wednesday, 23 March.
Protests erupted in both the Houses, with Opposition members sloganeering against the Narendra Modi government and demanding a rollback of the hike in prices of LPG, petrol, and diesel.
Earlier, Congress MPs had registered their protest at the Gandhi statue in Parliament, over the increase in prices of fuel and post-election inflation.
Fuel prices were hiked for the second day in a row on Wednesday, increasing another 80 paise for both petrol and diesel in Delhi.
On Tuesday, a ruckus had broken out over the hike in fuel prices, as Opposition parties staged a walkout from Lok Sabha in protest
Discussion and voting on the demands for grants under control of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways were held on Tuesday
The run of last 12 consecutive full sittings of Rajya Sabha without forced adjournments due to disruptions was interrupted when TMC insisted on admission of their notice on price rise
The second leg of the session is scheduled from 14 March to 8 April. Standing committees evaluated budgetary allocations in the recess after the first leg ended on 11 February
Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 2 PM
Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm.
‘Civil Aviation Industry a Key Element of India’s Economy’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said in Lok Sabha, "In all other countries in the world, only five percent of the pilots are female. In India over 15 percent of pilots are female. This is another example of women empowerment. There has been alot of changes in Aviation industry in last 20 to 25 years."
He added that earlier only big cities used to have airports, but now that has changed completely, Scindia claimed.
"This is the reason why Civil Aviation industry has become a key element of India's economy. The amount of employment generated in the industry is massive," Scindia said.
SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav & Azam Khan’s Resignation From LS Accepted
The resignation of Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and SP leader Mohammad Azam Khan has been accepted, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Wednesday.
