Parliament: RS To Discuss J&K Budget, J&K Appropriation Bill 2022 To Be Taken Up
Catch all the live updates of the Budget Session of the Parliament here.
As the second leg of the Budget Session of the Parliament continues, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha resumed at 11 am on Tuesday, 22 March.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had moved two Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bills in the Rajya Sabha on Monday. Rajya Sabha has since returned the two bills to the Lok Sabha.
Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha is slated to discuss and vote on the demands for grants under control of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.
Discussion and voting is also scheduled on the demands for grants under control of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways.
In the Rajya Sabha, there will be a general discussion on the budget of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bill 2022 is also scheduled to be taken up in the Upper House.
The Budget session of the Parliament resumed at 11 am on Tuesday
The second leg of the session is scheduled from 14 March to 8 April. Standing committees evaluated budgetary allocations in the recess after the first leg ended on 11 February
Rajya Sabha Adjourned To Meet at 12 pm
Within minutes of its commencement, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 12 pm, amid ruckus created by opposition parties on price rise.
Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha Begin Sessions
The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha resumed their functioning at 11 am on Tuesday.
PM Modi Holds Meeting To Discuss Govt Strategy for Ongoing Budget Session
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a meeting with Union ministers including Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman and Nitin Gadkari in Parliament, to discuss various issues and government strategy for the ongoing Budget Session.
Zero-Hour Notice To Discuss the Issue of Bringing Back Fisherman’s Body From Pak
Congress MP Shakti Sinh Gohil has given a zero-hour notice in Rajya Sabha, to discuss the issue of bringing back the body of Indian fisherman Nanu Ram Kamalia who died in Pakistan's captivity on 3 February.
