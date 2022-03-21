Parliament Budget Session: Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha Resume, Hold Question Hour
Catch all the live updates of the Budget Session of the Parliament here.
As the second leg of the Budget Session of the Parliament continues, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha resumed at 11 am on Monday, 21 March, after a break of four days.
While a Question Hour is being held in the Lok Sabha, 'matters of urgent public importance' are being raised in the Upper House. The Rajya Sabha will hold a discussion on the Jammu and Kashmir Budget 2022, and the working of the Ministry of Railways.
Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has given a zero hour notice in the Rajya Sabha, to demand a policy on the third dose of COVID-19 vaccination in the country.
The second leg of the session is scheduled from 14 March to 8 April. Standing committees evaluated budgetary allocations in the recess after the first leg ended on 11 February
On Wednesday, Sonia Gandhi had raised concern over the "danger of social media being abused to hack our democracy" in Rajya Sabha
On Tuesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told the Parliament that 90 flights have operated to rescue Indian citizens from Ukraine
Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha Begin Sessions
What's on the Rajya Sabha's Agenda for Today?
The agenda of the Rajya Sabha for the day is as follows:
Question Hour
Bills for consideration and return: The Appropriation (No 2) Bill, 2022 and The Appropriation (No 3) Bill, 2022
General Discussion: Budget of Jammu and Kashmir, 2022-23
Discussion on the working of Ministry of Railways
What's on Lok Sabha's Agenda for Today?
The agenda of the Lok Sabha for the day is as follows:
Question Hour
Matters Under Rule 377 (matters, which are not points of order, can be raised by way of special mentions under Rule 377)
Discussion & Voting: Demands for Grants under the control of Ministry of Road Transport & Highways 2022-23, Ministry of Civil Aviation 2022-23 and Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways 2022-23
