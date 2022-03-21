Parliament Budget Session: Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha Resume, Hold Question Hour

As the second leg of the Budget Session of the Parliament continues, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha resumed at 11 am on Monday, 21 March, after a break of four days.

While a Question Hour is being held in the Lok Sabha, 'matters of urgent public importance' are being raised in the Upper House. The Rajya Sabha will hold a discussion on the Jammu and Kashmir Budget 2022, and the working of the Ministry of Railways.

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has given a zero hour notice in the Rajya Sabha, to demand a policy on the third dose of COVID-19 vaccination in the country.