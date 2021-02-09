Shah Addresses RS on Uttarakhand; PM Bids Teary Farewell to Azad
Catch all the live updates on the Parliament’s Budget Session here.
Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, 9 February addressed the Rajya Sabha and apprised the House of the search and rescue operations in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district following flash floods that left at least 26 people dead and 206 others missing.
He also offered condolences to the deceased, following which the House observed minute-long silence to offer condolences.
Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi got emotional in the Rajya Sabha while bidding farewell to Congress veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, following which Azad too broke down in his response while talking about the 1999 Odisha cyclone and terrorism in Kashmir.
Azad thanked the Prime Minister and all the leader in the house who paid tributes to him.
- Several leaders in the House paid tributes to Ghulam Nabi Azad and three other outgoing MPs
- PM Modi, in his speech about Azad mentioned several anecdotes to highlight how Azad was an astute politician
- Leaders of the Opposition parties and farm unions have hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his ‘andolanjeevi’ remarks
Rajya Sabha Members Pay Tribute to Victims of Uttarakhand
Members of the Rajya Sabha observed a minute-long silence to offer condolences to the victims of the Uttarakhand flash floods tragedy of 7 February.
Home Minister Amit Shah Addresses House on Uttarakhand
Ghulam Nabi Azad Thanks PM Modi, Others for Emotional Farewell
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday got emotional in the Rajya Sabha while bidding farewell to Congress veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, the latter in his response thanked the Prime Minister and all the leader in the house who paid tributes to him.
He also remembered late Sanjay Gandhi for getting him into active politics and paid tributes to former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
'Wounds Won't Heal so Easily': Outgoing J&K MP Nazir Ahmed Laway
Nazir Ahmed Laway, J&K PDP MP who is serving his last day in the Parliament along with Ghulam nabi Azad said that the Abrogation of ARticle 370 has changed a lot for them and the wounds won’t heal so easily.
He said that while the representation of J&K in the House ends with him, he will take back a message that the people of India do have solidarity with the people of the newly formed Union Territiory.
He further urged PM Modi to stress for not just infrastructural development but also human development of the people of J&K.
