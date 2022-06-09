Pankaja Munde Snubbed For Maharashtra MLC Polls; 'Other Plans for Her,' Says BJP

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said he and Fadnavis tried for Munde's candidature but "it seems the Central leadership has some other plans for her.”

In politics, the disappointment of any leader with his party is transitory, he added.

The retiring members include Legislative Council chairman Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar, state Industries Minister Subhash Desai, Diwakar Raote (both of the Shiv Sena), LoP Darekar, Prasad Lad, Maratha leader Vinayak Mete and former minister Sadabhau Khot – both allies of the BJP, Surjitsinh Thakur, Ravindra Phatak, and Sanjay Daund.

Of the 10 members, Nimbalkar and Daund belong to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) while Darekar, Thakur, and Lad are from BJP. Rawate, Desai and Phatak are from Shiv Sena.

Members of the state Legislative Assembly constitute the electoral college for the MLC polls.

The BJP has 106 MLAs in the 288-member Assembly. It has the strength to comfortably get four of its members elected to the Upper House of the Legislature.