Palghar Lynching: ‘Don’t Instigate Communal Hate,’ Maha Govt Warns
In a bid to put an end to speculation characterising the Palghar mob lynching case as a communal incident, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray reportedly appealed to Home Minister Amit Shah to act against all those giving a communal colour to the case.
On 16 April, three men, including two sadhus and a driver were lynched by a mob of at least 200 people near Gadchinchale village in Palghar district. Acting on rumours circulating about gangs of bandits roaming the area in the garb of sadhus and doctors, the mob dragged the men out of their car and beat them to death. Six police personnel were also injured in the attack.
As soon as the victims were identified, several across social media tried to suggest that ‘Hindu Sadhus’ are not safe in the state and alleged a communal conspiracy. BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda also took to Twitter to allege that media suppressed the fact that “they were in Hindu religious robes.”
‘Action Against Anyone Instigating Communal Hatred’
In a video message, CM Uddhav Thackeray said he received a call on Monday, 20 April from Amit Shah who told him that there is no communal angle to the incident.
Thackeray added that stern action will be taken against those involved in the lynching of the three men. State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh too had earlier warned action against those instigating a communal rift over the lynching.
The state home minister further added that the attackers and those who died in the mob lynching are not from different religions.
“Those who attacked and who died in the Palghar mob killings are not from different religions... I have ordered Maharashtra police and @MahaCyber1 to take action against anyone instigating communal hatred in the society or on social media,” he tweeted.
