Palghar Lynching: ‘Don’t Instigate Communal Hate,’ Maha Govt Warns
Two of the three people lynched by the mob were sadhus. The third person was driving their car.&nbsp;
Two of the three people lynched by the mob were sadhus. The third person was driving their car. Photo altered by The Quint

Palghar Lynching: ‘Don’t Instigate Communal Hate,’ Maha Govt Warns

The Quint
Politics

In a bid to put an end to speculation characterising the Palghar mob lynching case as a communal incident, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray reportedly appealed to Home Minister Amit Shah to act against all those giving a communal colour to the case.

On 16 April, three men, including two sadhus and a driver were lynched by a mob of at least 200 people near Gadchinchale village in Palghar district. Acting on rumours circulating about gangs of bandits roaming the area in the garb of sadhus and doctors, the mob dragged the men out of their car and beat them to death. Six police personnel were also injured in the attack.

Loading...
The deceased have been identified as Chikne Maharaj Kalpavruksh Giri (70), Sushil Giri (35) and their car driver Nilesh Telgade (30), all three hailing from Kandivali in Mumbai.

As soon as the victims were identified, several across social media tried to suggest that ‘Hindu Sadhus’ are not safe in the state and alleged a communal conspiracy. BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda also took to Twitter to allege that media suppressed the fact that “they were in Hindu religious robes.”

‘Action Against Anyone Instigating Communal Hatred’

In a video message, CM Uddhav Thackeray said he received a call on Monday, 20 April from Amit Shah who told him that there is no communal angle to the incident.

“I have urged him to initiate action against those who are giving a communal twist to the Palghar mob lynching, which is factually incorrect. I also informed him that my government is definitely going to take action against the perpetrators.”
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray

Thackeray added that stern action will be taken against those involved in the lynching of the three men. State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh too had earlier warned action against those instigating a communal rift over the lynching.

Also Read : Maha: 3 Men Lynched in Palghar After Being Mistaken for Robbers

The state home minister further added that the attackers and those who died in the mob lynching are not from different religions.

“Those who attacked and who died in the Palghar mob killings are not from different religions... I have ordered Maharashtra police and @MahaCyber1 to take action against anyone instigating communal hatred in the society or on social media,” he tweeted.

Also Read : 2 Sadhus, Driver Lynched in Palghar: Amit Shah Talks to CM Uddhav 

We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)

Follow our Politics section for more stories.

    Loading...