Palghar Lynching: ‘Don’t Instigate Communal Hate,’ Maha Govt Warns

In a bid to put an end to speculation characterising the Palghar mob lynching case as a communal incident, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray reportedly appealed to Home Minister Amit Shah to act against all those giving a communal colour to the case.

On 16 April, three men, including two sadhus and a driver were lynched by a mob of at least 200 people near Gadchinchale village in Palghar district. Acting on rumours circulating about gangs of bandits roaming the area in the garb of sadhus and doctors, the mob dragged the men out of their car and beat them to death. Six police personnel were also injured in the attack.