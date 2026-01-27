Padma Awards: What Explains Modi Govt's Kerala Focus? 3 Key Factors

Out of the 131 individuals being conferred with Padma awards in 2026, 38 or about 29 percent happen to be from states that are going to vote in Assembly elections this summer: Tamil Nadu (13), West Bengal (11), Kerala (8), Assam (5) and Puducherry (1).

With no Bharat Ratna being awarded in 2026, the Padma Vibhushan remained the highest civilian award announced by the Narendra Modi government in 2026. Significantly, out of the five Padma Vibhushan recipients, three happen to be from Kerala: former chief minister and Communist stalwart VS Achuthanandan, writer/journalist P Narayananan and retired Supreme Court judge KT Thomas.

Individuals from Kerala received two Padma Bhushan awards: film actor Mammootty and SNDP Yogam leader Vellappally Natesan. Padma Shri was given to dance teacher and exponent Kalamandalam Vimala Menon, forest conservationist Kollakayil Devaki Amma and ISRO scientist AE Muthunayagam.

So what's the calculation behind the Modi government's focus on Kerala, especially in its choices for Padma Vibhushan?

There are three factors behind this: Caste, ideology and the need to woo floating voters.

This is particularly evident in the Padma Vibhushan being given to VS Achuthanandan, who has been an ideological opponent of the BJP-RSS throughout his career.