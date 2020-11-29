Looks Like We’re Electing a PM: Owaisi Mocks BJP’s Hyd Campaign

The AIMIM chief’s remarks come on the heels of BJP’s top leaders including UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Smriti Irani, JP Nadda visiting the city ahead of the GCMC elections scheduled to take place on 1 December. Home Minister Amit Shah is also scheduled to visit the city on Sunday, 29 November as campaigning for the polls ends on Sunday.

The BJP, which holds just four seats in the present municipality, has emerged as a key contender against the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) for the first time. While the TRS presently holds 99 out of 150 seats, Owaisi’s AIMIM holds 44 seats, Congress holds 2 and TDP holds 1 seat.