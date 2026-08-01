'Over 40 Pellet Wounds In My Body': Story of Irshad Mansoor Who Refuses to Yield

"What happened with me, I don’t want to suppress it, I want to express it. Even now, I still I don’t regret going to the protest at all."

A shaken, but undeterred Sheikh Irshad Mansoor told me on 30 July — a day he found himself sandwiched between one media interview after another. The pellet marks on his face and neck have only now subsided a bit since he faced police brutality on 20 July amid the CJP-led student protests at Jantar Mantar.

In a week, Mansoor's view of a protest, state and the police has drastically changed. Mansoor was the first known case of a pellet victim in Delhi — also the only one who was visited by a BJP Minister, JP Nadda.