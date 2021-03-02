‘Our CM Vijayakant’: DMDK Hints at Contesting Alone in TN Polls 

However, it is yet to be known if the post is an attempt of the DMDK to exert pressure on AIADMK to allocate more seats or whether they are planning to lead an alliance like they did in 2016.

There has been speculation that AIADMK was ready to allocate 10 to 12 seats to the DMDK, half of the seats given to the PMK (23). However, the offer was said to be unacceptable for the DMDK and Sudhish, who wanted an equal number of seats as the PMK.

Unlike previous elections, DMDK chief Vijayakant may not be able to attend campaigns owing to his health condition and AIADMK is also considering these factors.

In the previous Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2016, Vijayakant-led the alliance Makkal Nala Kootani, which did not succeed as expected and eventually broke up.