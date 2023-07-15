'Oppn Unity Won't Matter Till Cong Doesn't Oppose Ordinance': AAP's Jasmine Shah

"We will not participate in the upcoming Opposition meeting because we do not see the value of any Opposition unity platform if the Congress party is not able to clear the air before the meeting," said senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Jasmine Shah while commenting on the Centre's ordinance over control of Delhi's bureaucrats.

Monday, 17 July, is a crucial day when it comes to the AAP vs Centre tussle over the ordinance for two reasons — the second leg of the joint Opposition meeting scheduled in Bengaluru and the Supreme Court's hearing of the Delhi government's challenge to the ordinance.

While the apex court has issued a notice to the Centre seeking its stand on a petition filed by the Delhi government, the AAP is also embroiled in a political tussle with the Congress not taking a stand to oppose the ordinance if and when it is tabled in the Rajya Sabha.

AAP leader Jasmine Shah explained the caveats of the ordinance, the need to quash it, and the party's expectations from the Congress over the issue.