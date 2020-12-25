Congress, TMC React to PM Modi’s Address to Farmers
The prime minister attacked West Bengal, Kerala and opposition states in his address.
The Congress and the Trinamool Congress have reacted sharply to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech where he targeted states like West Bengal and Kerala for not implementing the PM-KISAN scheme.
"Modi Ji doesn't have the courage to talk face to face with the protesting farmers. Government talks about Rs 18,000 cr being directly transferred to bank accounts of farmers. But, I want to say that middlemen still exist and the entire amount doesn't reach farmers," said Congress leader and West Bengal president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.
Reacting to the Modi's attack on her rule in the state, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that Modi was trying to mislead the people with "half-truths and distorted facts".
"Today, PM showed apparent concern for farmers through televised address, instead of proactively working to resolve their issues. While he publicly claimed his intention to help farmers of West Bengal through his PM Kisan Yojana...fact is he's trying to mislead people with half-truths," said the chief minister.
"The fact is that Modi Government has done nothing to help West Bengal. They are yet to release even a portion of the Rs 85,000 crore of outstanding dues that includes unpaid GST dues of Rs 8,000 crore," she added.
Attacking the Congress, Finance Minister and senior BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman said that the prime minister's address shows that the government is ready for talks.
"Through his address, PM Modi has cleared that government is ready for talks with those who have any questions regarding the three new farm laws. I hope, now protesting farmers will speak to the government," said Sitharaman.
"I want to ask Rahul Gandhi that were these pro-farmers policies not mentioned in the 2019 election manifesto of Congress? They are protesting just because those reforms are being implemented by PM Modi, and not them," she added.
(With inputs from ANI)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.