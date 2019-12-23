‘Against CAA-NRC’: Oppn Leaders Laud JMM-Cong for Jharkhand Win

Delhi CM and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal said the results in Jharkhand appear to be a verdict against NRC and CAA.

Kejriwal said BJP leaders had “aggressively” campaigned in the last two phases of the Jharkhand Assembly polls, raising the issues of CAA and NRC.

“So it appears that the people of at least one state have conclusively given their verdict that they do not want it (CAA and NRC),” he was quoted by PTI as saying at a press conference in Delhi.

Kejriwal congratulated JMM’s Hemant Soren for the poll victory and said the BJP's electoral loss means its government did not perform well in Jharkhand.