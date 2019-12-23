‘Against CAA-NRC’: Oppn Leaders Laud JMM-Cong for Jharkhand Win
With the Congress-JMM-RJD combine heading towards a majority in the Jharkhand Assembly elections, various political leaders on Monday, 23 December, congratulated the alliance and slammed the BJP, with some also making a reference to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the NRC.
Congratulating JMM’s Hemant Soren, RJD and Congress, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee said it is a “verdict in favor of citizens”, adding that the elections were held during protests against CAA and NRC.
‘Verdict Against NRC and CAA’: Kejriwal
Delhi CM and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal said the results in Jharkhand appear to be a verdict against NRC and CAA.
Kejriwal said BJP leaders had “aggressively” campaigned in the last two phases of the Jharkhand Assembly polls, raising the issues of CAA and NRC.
“So it appears that the people of at least one state have conclusively given their verdict that they do not want it (CAA and NRC),” he was quoted by PTI as saying at a press conference in Delhi.
Kejriwal congratulated JMM’s Hemant Soren for the poll victory and said the BJP's electoral loss means its government did not perform well in Jharkhand.
‘BJP Not Unbeatable, Opposition Parties Must Rally Together’: Chidambaram
Meanwhile, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram asserted the BJP is not unbeatable, and urged Opposition parties to join forces against the saffron party. The former Union Minister added that his party is happy about the electoral outcome in Jharkhand.
“We are very happy and we congratulate and thank the people of Jharkhand for giving the JMM-Congress alliance an overwhelming mandate,” he told reporters at the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee Headquarters.
In a tweet he added, “Dented in Haryana, Denied in Maharashtra, Defeated in Jharkhand. That is the story of the BJP in 2019. All non-BJP parties must raise their sights and rally around the Congress to save the Constitution of India.”
‘Happy That People of Jharkhand Haven’t Accepted BJP’: Pawar
Meanwhile, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar said the people in Jharkhand have given a befitting reply to the BJP, which would talk of “anyhow” forming the next government in the state.
“Situation in Jharkhand is different from other states. It is an adivasi-dominated state, poverty is more. In such a situation, the BJP tried to use financial strength to retain power. But I am happy the people of Jharkhand have not accepted (the BJP). I want to thank the people of Jharkhand,” Pawar said, according to PTI.
Pawar said the NCP leaders in Jharkhand told him that the local people did not trust the BJP-led government as it ignored development there, while the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and NRC created rift among the people, leading to the BJP’s defeat.
“It is the defeat of BJP. Those who are leading the party will have to take responsibility for it, be it the prime minister or the party president,” Pawar stated, when asked if the defeat was PM Modi’s responsibility
(With inputs from PTI.)
