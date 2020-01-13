TMC, BSP, AAP to Skip Opposition Meeting on Anti-CAA Protests
Opposition parties, led by the Congress will meet on Monday, 13 January, to discuss the situation arising out of violence on various university campuses and protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
The meeting on will be chaired by Congress president Sonia Gandhi.
Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee had earlier announced that she would stay away from the meeting as she differed with the approach of Congress and Left parties over the issue and accusing them of vandalism in the name of protests.
BSP chief Mayawati tweeted on Monday about skipping the meeting, accusing Congress of breaking away from its MLAs in Rajasthan.
As for AAP, news agency ANI reported that the Arvind Kejriwal-led outfit would not attend the meet. However, the reason is yet unknown.
This is the first key meeting of Opposition parties since student-led protests over CAA gained momentum across the country.
