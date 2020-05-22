A meeting of Opposition parties called by Congress President Sonia Gandhi will be held at around 3 pm on Friday, 22 May, to discuss the central government's response to the COVID-19 crisis and the situation arising due to the nationwide lockdown.According to NDTV, those expected to attend include West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, and DMK President MK Stalin, among others.However, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, BSP supremo Mayawati, and Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav will give the meeting a miss, the report added.Among the issues expected to be discussed at the meeting are the pan-Indian crisis of migrant workers due to the lockdown, as well as the recent announcement of the economic package to tide over the crisis and the changes to the labour laws in some states.Sources cited by news agency PTI earlier said Sonia Gandhi had personally made calls to several Opposition leaders and sought their cooperation in finding a joint strategy to address the issue of stranded migrants. A total of 18 Opposition parties were invited for the meeting to be held virtually amid the pandemic, reports said.Regarding the meeting, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee was earlier quoted as saying, "Yes, there will be a meeting of Opposition parties on Friday evening through video conferencing to discuss the present COVID situation and the lockdown impact. I will be there."Meanwhile, Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray will be attending such a meeting of Opposition parties for the first time. He will be attending along with Sena MP Sanjay Raut.(With inputs from PTI and NDTV.)FIR Against Sonia Gandhi For Congress’ Tweets on PM-CARES Fund We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.