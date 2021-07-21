'Centre Collects Data Sent by States': BJP Defends 'No Oxygen Death' Remark
From Rahul Gandhi to Satyendar Jain, the Centre's 'no oxygen death' remark irked many in the Opposition.
In response to the Opposition's backlash over the government's comment, that no deaths related to oxygen supply were reported by states during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Sambit Patra on Wednesday, 21 July, said that the Centre merely "collects data" sent by states and doesn't 'generate' it.
According to news agency ANI, Patra said that government's statement merely states that health is a state subject, while adding that none of the states had sent data regarding deaths arising out of shortfall in oxygen supply.
"Centre says that as no state/UT sent any data regarding deaths specifically due to shortage of oxygen, since none of them said that a death occurred in their state/UT due to shortage of oxygen, there is no data for that. Did the Centre generate this data? No."Sambit Patra, BJP Spokesperson
Lack of Sensitivity: Rahul
The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Union government's claim, that no deaths related to oxygen supply were reported by states during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, had drawn sharp criticism from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who said that the government's response reflected lack of sensitivity.
Taking to Twitter, Gandhi wrote, "It wasn't just the lack of oxygen. Severe lack of sensitivity and truth — it was then, still is today."
Gandhi's response came after the Minister of State for Health and Family Planning Bharati Pravin Pawar told the Rajya Sabha that "no deaths due to lack of oxygen have been specifically reported by states/UTs".
Pawar also added that detailed guidelines had been issued by the Union government to states, over reporting of COVID-19 deaths.
The government's remark comes after at least two hospitals in Delhi had said that the sickest of COVID-19 patients admitted in their hospitals had died as "ventilators and BiPAP not working effectively" due to low oxygen supply.
Will BJP Deny COVID-19? Asks Delhi Health Minister
Echoing Rahul Gandhi, his sister and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged that the deaths happened because the government had not made adequate arrangements for oxygen supply.
"Because the government did not make arrangements for tankers transporting oxygen… Ignoring the advice of the Empowered Group and the Parliamentary Committee, no arrangement was made to provide oxygen," she tweeted.
Expressing shock at the Centre's remark, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut wondered how the family members of those who died due to oxygen shortage would feel after hearing the government's response.
"I am speechless. What would have happened to the families of those who lost their loved ones to oxygen shortage after hearing this statement? A case should be filed against the govt," he told news agency ANI.
Speaking in the same vein, Delhi's Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that given the nature of the Union government's denial, "it will soon say there was no COVID-19".
"If there were no deaths due to lack of oxygen, then why were hospitals going to high court for shortages? This is completely false," he added.
'Aghast', BJP Finds Refuge in Italian
Faced with massive criticism over its controversial remark, the ruling dispensation left no stone unturned in countering comments from opponents like Gandhi.
Responding to Rahul's critique of the Centre, Union Minister for Rural Development Giriraj Singh took a dig at the former Congress President in Italian.
"I would say about this prince: He lacked the brain then, he misses it now and he will miss it forever. These lists are compiled by the states. You can tell the states governed by your party to submit modified lists. Until then stop lying," Singh, the BJP's MP from Bihar's Begusarai said.
Similarly, responding to Sanjay Raut, Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi said she was 'aghast' at the Congress and Sena, who she called 'double defaulters'.
"Pleases provide the number of deaths in the state of Maharashtra due to oxygen shortage to the central government and also to the press. Same logic applies to Delhi, which was the epicentre," Lekhi said.
