'Centre Collects Data Sent by States': BJP Defends 'No Oxygen Death' Remark

In response to the Opposition's backlash over the government's comment, that no deaths related to oxygen supply were reported by states during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Sambit Patra on Wednesday, 21 July, said that the Centre merely "collects data" sent by states and doesn't 'generate' it.

According to news agency ANI, Patra said that government's statement merely states that health is a state subject, while adding that none of the states had sent data regarding deaths arising out of shortfall in oxygen supply.