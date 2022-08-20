Only Much Louder, Motherswear: Companies of Delhi Liquor 'Scam' Accused

Vijay and Ajay Nair were also the two directors at Motherswear Entertainment, which was set up as a company engaged in businesses like race tracks, video parlours, amusement parks and other entertainment activities, officials added, citing the RoC records.

Another company being looked into is 64 Squares Gaming Private Limited, one of whose directors was found to be associated with two other companies named OML Tools and Technologies Private Limited and Motormouth Writers Private Limited and these companies were also found to share the address with some companies associated with Nair.

In the meantime, the CBI is examining the documents seized during its raids at 31 places including the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia and it has summoned for questioning some of the accused in the corruption case related to the implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy, according to officials.

In his statement, Nair said he was surprised to hear the news that he has "run away" abroad and said that he will "fully cooperate" as soon as he hears from the CBI.

"I am abroad for the last few weeks for some personal work. I have not done anything wrong. So there is no question of my running away, he said.

West Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Verma in a press conference had claimed that two associates of Sisodia, including Nair, had left the country after the CBI initiated its probe.