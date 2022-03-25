Only One Pension for Punjab MLAs and Ex-MLAs, Announces CM Mann

Newly-anointed Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday, 25 March, said that Punjab MLAs and ex-MLAs will be given pensions for only one term, irrespective of how many times they win, reported news agency ANI.

There will also be a deduction in allowances given to MLAs' families, he added.

The decision has been taken in view of many MLAs getting multiple pensions for each term they serve. Instead, the amount of money will be redirected to benefit the people of the state.