Only One Pension for Punjab MLAs and Ex-MLAs, Announces CM Mann
There will also be a deduction in allowances given to MLAs' families, he added.
Newly-anointed Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday, 25 March, said that Punjab MLAs and ex-MLAs will be given pensions for only one term, irrespective of how many times they win, reported news agency ANI.
There will also be a deduction in allowances given to MLAs' families, he added.
The decision has been taken in view of many MLAs getting multiple pensions for each term they serve. Instead, the amount of money will be redirected to benefit the people of the state.
Announcing the decision, CM Mann said that politicians go to people with folded hands and ask for votes in the name of doing their “sewa”.
“But you will be shocked that those who have been elected MLAs for three, five or even six terms, have been taking away lakhs as pension. They don’t even come to the Vidhan Sabha. The pension they get varies from Rs 3.50 lakh to Rs 5.25 lakh. This burdens the state exchequer. Some of these politicians have even served as Members of Parliament and get that pension as well,” he said, according to The Tribune.
Recently, former Punjab CM and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Parkash Singh Badal had asked the state government to divert his pension to some public service, preferably towards girls' education. Had he not given up his pension, he would have earned nearly Rs 5 lakh per month, according to The Tribune.
(With inputs from ANI and The Tribune.)
