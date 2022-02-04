Violence Over Steel Plant in Dhinkia: Fact-Finding Team Blames Odisha Police

During their two-day visit, on 29 and 30 January, the fact-finding team also met local leaders Narendra Mohanty and Debendra Swain, who were arrested over the agitation and have been lodged at a sub-divisional jail in Kujanga village since then.

"We learnt that Debendra Swain was manhandled and insulted while in police custody before he was produced in court," Swati said.

According to the police, six people have been arrested so far, including Mohanty and Swain.

Manu, a member of the Coordination of Democratic Rights Organisations (CDRO), said, "According to SHO Jibanananda Jena of Abhayachandpur police station, 18 cases have been filed. Twelve of them were filed suo motu by the police. Since many cases have been filed against 'others', we know very well that police can implicate anybody at any point."