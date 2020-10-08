‘Not Upset’: JD(U) Snubs Top Cop Gupteshwar Pandey for Poll Ticket

Bihar's former DGP Gupteshwar Pandey, who was tipped to contest the October-November Assembly election on a Janata Dal (United) ticket, did not figure in the list of 115 candidates released by the state's ruling party on Wednesday, 7 October.

It was being speculated that Pandey, who hails from Buxar, could be fielded from there. However, the seat has been allotted to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who has fielded Parsuram Chaturvedi.