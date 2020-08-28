Delhi Riots: Police Committed Atrocities & Helped Mob Says Amnesty

“The Delhi police personnel were complicit and an active participant in the violence that took place in Delhi in February 2020, yet in the last six months not a single investigation has been opened into the human rights violations committed by the Delhi police”.

This is what Amnesty International India has observed in its investigative report on the Delhi riots that took place in February 2020.

The report says that contrary to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s claim that the Delhi Police did a “commendable job”, the information gathered by Amnesty reveals a pattern of human rights violations and rampant impunity.