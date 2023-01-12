'No Security Breach': Police as Man Runs With Garland Towards Modi in Karnataka

A purported security breach was witnessed in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Karnataka's Hubballi on Thursday, 12 January, as a youth managed to reach within an arm's length of him to garland him while he was waving to supporters from his SUV.

The youth reportedly broke through the barricade and rushed towards the convoy as PM Modi held a roadshow ahead of the inaugural ceremony of the National Youth Festival.

What happened? PM Modi was waving at the supporters while holding a roadshow he headed for the Railway Sports Ground from the airport when the incident happened.

PM Modi reportedly extended his hand to accept the garland from above the car too, but security officials held him back and gave the garland to the prime minister who then put it inside the car.

The youth was then whisked away.