No Place For ‘Corrupt People’ in Trinamool Congress: CM Mamata
She also said that BJP can buy a few dishonest leaders but not TMC’s dedicated workers.
While condemning the BJP government, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, 3 February said that the saffron party could buy out a few dishonest leaders from TMC, but not other dedicated members of the party, reported The Indian Express.
She further said that corrupt leaders have no place in the party and people who wish to leave can do so.
Banerjee’s reaction came after two-time Diamond Harbour MLA Dipak Haldar resigned from the party on Monday and joined BJP on Tuesday. TMC has faced several defections in the recent months. Suvendu Adhikari, Rajib Banerjee, Baishali Dalmiya, Prabir Ghoshal, Rathin Chakraborti, and Rudranil Ghosh are among few leaders who recently joined the BJP.
Banerjee criticised the TMC leaders who had joined the BJP, labelling them as ‘dacoits’. She also said that the leaders did this only to secure the money they had accumulated.
She further said that BJP is giving money to agencies to put up party flags on the streets to stay alive in the media, and stressed that the government of ‘Ma-Mati-Manush’, which is the TMC slogan, will continue in the state of West Bengal.
“TMC will stay alive in your hearts. You assure me this and I will ensure you a good future,” she was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.
She also criticised BJP for not funding the travel of migrant workers but making arrangements for leaders to fly in chartered planes.
Gujarat Will Never Rule Bengal: Mamata Banerjee
Mamata also said that there is no discrimination in the state between Bengalis and non-Bengalis but Gujarat will never rule Bengal.
"We take everyone along whether its Biharis or UP or Rajasthan or Terai or Dooars. We take everyone along,” she reportedly said.
“People who live in Bengal will reign over Bengal," she was quoted by NDTV as saying at a rally in north Bengal's Alipurduar.
(With inputs from The Indian Express & NDTV)
