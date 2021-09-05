'No One Above Law': Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel on FIR Against Father

"As a son, I respect him, but as the Chief Minister, I cannot excuse his mistake which has the potential to disturb the public order," he was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Baghel is presently embroiled in another controversy, concerning Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo, with speculations suggesting that the question of a rotating chief ministership has caused a rift between the two politicians.

Amid the conjecture, Baghel and Deo had also met senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi last month.