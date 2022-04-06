No Intentions of Joining BJP: Goa Congress Leader Digambar Kamat Quashes Rumours

Leader of the Opposition in Goa, Congress' Digambar Kamat won from Margao constituency with a margin of 7,794 votes in the state Assembly polls.

A seven-time MLA, Kamat was the chief minister of the state from 2007 to 2012 and was succeeded by BJP's Manohar Parrikar in 2017.

Kamat had retained the Margao constituency seat and continued until 2019 as an elected legislative member of the constituency.

BJP won 20 seats in the 40-seat Assembly, emerging as the single-largest party with a vote share of 33.3%. Meanwhile, Congress finished with 11 seats, while AAP managed to win two seats.

(With inputs from Prudent Media.)